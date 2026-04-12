The Pavilia Farm III to sell 98 units via tender on Monday

Read More
The Pavilia Farm III releases price list of 50 units on Thursday
09-04-2026 16:59 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III to tender 98 units next Monday
08-04-2026 14:32 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III receives nearly 10,000 inquiries as of Wednesday
01-04-2026 17:02 HKT
NWD to launch three projects with 660 units in 2026 first half
25-02-2026 17:22 HKT
Tung Chung site to tender next Friday: Lands Department
10-04-2026 17:39 HKT
One Victoria Cove to unveil first price list early next week
10-04-2026 17:09 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender a special unit next Monday
09-04-2026 17:38 HKT
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT