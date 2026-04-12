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PROPERTY

The Pavilia Farm III to sell 98 units via tender on Monday

PROPERTY
2 hours ago
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A long queue was seen in the show flats of The Pavilia Farm III.
A long queue was seen in the show flats of The Pavilia Farm III.

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), will sell 98 units by tender on Monday.

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After unveiling the price list, the project has recorded nearly 5,000 visits to its show flats over the weekend.

Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD, said that the company is considering launching more units to respond to the market demand.

The Pavilia Farm IIINew World Development

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