The Pavilia Farm III releases price list of 50 units on Thursday

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), released its price list of 50 units on Thursday, with discounted prices ranging from HK$7.46 million and HK$15.95 million.

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This batch of units comprises 11 one-bedroom units, 25 two-bedroom units and 14 three-bedroom units, spanning from 310 to 814 square feet.

Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD, mentioned that the remaining units will have room for price increase.