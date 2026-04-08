The Pavilia Farm III to tender 98 units next Monday

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), put 98 three- and four-bedroom units on sale via tender next Monday.

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This batch of units ranges from 697 to 1,676 square feet and includes 52 three-bedroom units and 13 four-bedroom units.

The developer mentioned that the price list will be updated as early as Thursday.