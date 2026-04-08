La Mirabelle I Phase 13B to launch sale of 261 units on Sunday

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Phase 13B of La Mirabelle I sold 152 units on Tuesday
07-04-2026 14:40 HKT
Eight Southpark puts additional 28 units on the market
02-04-2026 14:44 HKT
Double Coast III in Kai Tak releases second batch of 120 units
02-04-2026 14:18 HKT
La Mirabelle I to start second round sales in Easter Holiday
01-04-2026 16:03 HKT
La Mirabelle I launches 180 units for sale on Tuesday
31-03-2026 20:15 HKT
La Mirabelle I sells out all 254 units on Tuesday
31-03-2026 16:10 HKT
La Mirabelle I's 254 units oversubscribe 23.8 times as of Saturday
29-03-2026 16:55 HKT
La Mirabelle I to release 254 units next Tuesday
26-03-2026 19:03 HKT
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT