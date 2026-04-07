Phase 13B of La Mirabelle I sold 105 units on Tuesday

Sino Land's (0083) Phase 13B of La Mirabelle I in Tseung Kwan O, sold 105 units in the second round of sales on Tuesday.

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The second batch offers 168 units, including one- and two-bedroom layouts. The selling price is HK$5.75 million to HK$8.92 million, whereas the price per square feet is HK$14,697 to HK$18,444 after discount.

The project is co-developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).

Gloria Leung