Phase 2B of Victoria Voyage to launch 20 sea-view units via tender next Wednesday

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Victoria Voyage Phase 2B expects to begin sales in the near future
25-03-2026 14:38 HKT
Victoria Voyage Phase 2B uploads sales brochure on Tuesday
24-03-2026 21:15 HKT
Victoria Voyage in Kai Tak launching first 635 flats in August
22-07-2025 16:51 HKT
K Wah International swings to loss of $869 mln
27-03-2026 14:36 HKT
HK home price rises 1.6pc in February, up for ninth straight month
27-03-2026 10:51 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender three units next Monday
26-03-2026 20:15 HKT
Foto+ records over 28 times oversubscription on Thursday
26-03-2026 20:10 HKT
Hong Kongers share their top money-saving secrets
27-03-2026 16:13 HKT