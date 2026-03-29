Phase 2B of Victoria Voyage to launch 20 sea-view units via tender next Wednesday

Phase 2B of Victoria Voyage in Kai Tak will tender 20 units next Wednesday, co-developed by China Overseas Land& Investment (0688), The Wharf (0004)，Henderson Land Development (0012) and K. Wah International (0173).

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The project comprises 10 three-bedroom units with a study and 10 three-bedroom sea-view units, with saleable areas of 744 and 667 square feet.

Tony Yau, managing director of China Overseas, said the show flats opened to the public on Thursday have drawn a strong market response, leading to the launch of the first sales arrangement.

Victoria Voyage, a four-phase development with 2,060 total units, has Phase 2B offering 509 units across two towers, with unit sizes from 305 to 1,839 sq ft.

Yiru Zhou