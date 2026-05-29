Pavilia Farm sells three units for $88.85 million

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Pavilia Farm III puts 98 units for tender sale on Monday
13-04-2026 16:37 HKT
Pavilia Farm III unveils sales brochure of 100 units on Wednesday
07-04-2026 17:26 HKT
Pavilia Farm III offers 892 units in its new sales brochure on Monday
30-03-2026 17:06 HKT
Pavilia Farm I put a special unit up for tender sale on Monday
23-03-2026 19:45 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia entering second sales round 53 times oversubscribed
19-06-2025 17:25 HKT
Vanke, Wing Tai announce new UNI Residence project in Sha Tin
08-05-2025 17:20 HKT
One Stanley to launch tender for two houses on June 11
28-05-2026 16:54 HKT
La Montagne phase 4B fetches over HK$220 mln from five units sale
28-05-2026 15:31 HKT