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PROPERTY

Pavilia Farm sells three units for $88.85 million

PROPERTY
6 mins ago
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Pavilia Farm
Pavilia Farm

The Pavilia Farm in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), sold three units on Friday for HK$88.85 million. 

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The 1,091 square feet four-bedroom unit in phase 1 was sold at HK$50.82 via tender. The price per square ft is HK438,500.

In phase 3, another four-bedroom unit, ranging 998 sq ft, was sold at HK$24.85 million, or HK$24,900 per sq ft, via tender. A 475 sq ft two-bedroom unit was sold for HK$13.18 million, or HK$27,754 per sq ft. Both the selling price and the price per sq ft set record highs for other two-bedroom units of similar size.

The project has sold over 367 units for HK$5.9 billion.

Pavilia Farm

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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