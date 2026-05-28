La Montagne phase 4B fetches over HK$220 mln from five units sale

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Phase 4B of La Montagne in Wong Chuk Hang, jointly developed by Kerry Properties (0683), Sino Land (0083), Swire Properties (1972), and MTR Corporation (0066), sold five units in a single day, fetching over HK$220 million.
The top-priced transaction involved a 1,204-sq-ft unit, which cashed in HK$56.25 million, or HK$46,721 per sq ft.