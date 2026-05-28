La Montagne phase 4B fetches over HK$220 mln from five units sale

Phase 4B of La Montagne in Wong Chuk Hang, jointly developed by Kerry Properties (0683), Sino Land (0083), Swire Properties (1972), and MTR Corporation (0066), sold five units in a single day, fetching over HK$220 million.

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The top-priced transaction involved a 1,204-sq-ft unit, which cashed in HK$56.25 million, or HK$46,721 per sq ft.