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PROPERTY

Swire Coca-Cola opens two new intelligent green plants in Kunshan and Guangzhou

PROPERTY
28-05-2026 21:13 HKT

by

Gloria Leung

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From left: Hunter Jin, chief executive of Greater China, Swire Coca-Cola; Karen So
From left: Hunter Jin, chief executive of Greater China, Swire Coca-Cola; Karen So

Swire Coca-Cola said on Thursday that it began operations at its state-of-the-art plant in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, on May 26, and at its intelligent green production base in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on May 27.

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The company stated that the back-to-back openings of these two advanced facilities mark a significant step in strengthening Swire Coca-Cola’s production network across the Chinese mainland. The two plants together house more than 20 modern production lines, with a combined annual capacity exceeding 3.1 million tonnes.

Karen So, chief executive of Swire Coca-Cola, said the new plants represent more than a 10 percent increase in the company’s existing beverage production capacity and also reflect systematic capability-building to capture long-term growth in the Chinese mainland consumer market.

The facilities are designed to high standards of green and intelligent manufacturing, incorporating AI, automation, and sustainable practices, including LEED Gold certification and zero-waste-to-landfill goals. The Guangzhou plant also features a fully automated warehouse that significantly improves space utilization.

Located in the core of the Yangtze River Delta and the Greater Bay Area, respectively, the two plants will enhance supply chain efficiency and responsiveness to evolving consumer demand while contributing to local economic development.

So also said that the openings demonstrate Swire Coca-Cola’s continued commitment to the Chinese mainland market through substantial long-term investment.

 

The facility in Kunshan Economic and Technological Development Zone is one of Swire Coca-Cola’s largest single strategic investment projects in the Chinese Mainland to date.
The facility in Kunshan Economic and Technological Development Zone is one of Swire Coca-Cola’s largest single strategic investment projects in the Chinese Mainland to date.

 

The Guangzhou Greater Bay Area Smart Green Production Base is firmly anchored in South China to bolster the Group’s supply and service capabilities in the region.
The Guangzhou Greater Bay Area Smart Green Production Base is firmly anchored in South China to bolster the Group’s supply and service capabilities in the region.

 

The Greater Bay Area Intelligent Green Plant is equipped with a fully automated warehouse, increasing space utilisation by approximately 235 percent compared to traditional models.
The Greater Bay Area Intelligent Green Plant is equipped with a fully automated warehouse, increasing space utilisation by approximately 235 percent compared to traditional models.

 

Modern production line at Swire Coca- Cola’s Kunshan plant.
Modern production line at Swire Coca- Cola’s Kunshan plant.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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