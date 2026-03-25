HKR's luxury project Toscana in Discover Bay plans to sell 320 homes in mid-year

HKR International (0480) said on Wednesday that its residential project, Toscana in Discovery Bay North, is anticipated to begin sales of the first phase of 320 homes as early as mid-year.

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The project is developed in two phases, with around 1,400 units. The initial phase comprises one- to four-bedroom layouts, ranging from at least 400 square feet for a one-bedroom unit.

Pandora Chan, HKR International's assistant general manager of sales and marketing, said the project is well-facilitated, and its proximity to international schools should attract families, young couples, mainlanders, foreigners, and pet owners.

Chan added that Toscana is part of the company's Discovery Bay 2.0 development, covering over 120,000 sq ft, which enhances the facilities and transportation systems to draw in more new homebuyers and visitors.

Charlotte Ho, HKR International's general manager of branding and marketing, also noted that after investing over HK$80 million earlier in 2024 to upgrade the Discovery Bay Pier 3, the company plans to build a transport building this year, with regular ferry services from Discovery Bay North to Central, taking around 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ho mentioned that with flight ticket prices rising, the company expects hotel occupancy rates in Discovery Bay to grow by double digits year on year during the upcoming Easter Holiday.

Gloria Leung