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HKRI’s Yangtze River Delta Upgrade Strategy transforms regional urban landscape

NEWS
34 mins ago
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HKR International said its “Yangtze River Delta Upgrade Strategy” is advancing at full pace. With Shanghai, Jiaxing, and Hangzhou as the focus, commercial and residential projects are being developed to the rigorous standards of Hong Kong developers.

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HKR International’s ambitious “Yangtze River Delta Upgrade Strategy” is progressing rapidly, with the company making significant strides across key cities including Shanghai, Jiaxing, and Hangzhou.

A flagship of this effort is HKRI Taikoo Hui, which has received nearly 18 billion yuan in investment. Over the past three years, the development has become a leading luxury fashion destination, launching more than 20 China-first stores and over 30 global flagship and concept outlets.

The complex made headlines last June by unveiling Louis Vuitton’s “The Louis” — the world’s largest ship-shaped installation exhibition — which attracted nearly 200,000 visitors during its first weekend. The event spurred double-digit year-on-year revenue growth in the Nanjing Road West Commercial District and amassed over 16 billion social media engagements.

White cherry blossoms on Discovery Boulevard of HKRI Taikoo Hui have become a new photo spot
Nearly 20 rainbow‑hued fiberglass Angry Molly sculptures have transformed the South Garden of HKRI Taikoo Hui into a giant photo spot for fans
HKRI Taikoo Hui presented a large-scale public art installation “Pez”, a collaboration with the Jean-Michel Basquiat Foundation
The global debut of “Paradise Eternal” by wildlife photographer Jeffrey Wu was unveiled at HKRI Taikoo Hui.
The immersive VR experience "Horizon of Khufu 2: The Secret of the Builders” was unveiled at HKRI Taikoo Hui.
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'The Louis' of Louis Vuitton has continued to generate high market momentum since its grand opening
Charlotte Ho

To attract and retain a premium clientele, the group said HKRI Taikoo Hui is refining its tenant mix and exploring new growth opportunities, including curated art exhibitions and immersive VR experiences.

In April, the venue hosted the global premiere of “Paradise Eternal,” a photo exhibition by acclaimed wildlife photographer Jeffrey Wu.

It also featured the Chinese debut of “Horizon of Khufu 2: The Secret of the Builders,” an immersive VR journey created by French studio Excurio. The experience allows visitors to explore the pyramids of ancient Egypt from a first-person perspective using advanced technology.

Beyond commercial ventures, HKRI has established a strong presence in the region’s residential sector, adhering to Hong Kong’s rigorous development standards and the Discovery Bay model — which emphasizes low-density, comfortable living and a tasteful lifestyle. Key residential projects include “Oasis One” in Hangzhou and “Starlight One” and “Sienna One” in Jiaxing.

The group said it remains committed to growing its commercial, residential, and hospitality presence not only in the Yangtze River Delta and Hong Kong, but also in Thailand and Japan.

Charlotte Ho, HKRI’s general manager of Branding & Marketing, said the group is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year and aims to work closely with partners to further strengthen its presence in Hong Kong and mainland China, as well as expand into new markets.

HKR InternationalYangtze River DeltaHKRI Taikoo Hui

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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