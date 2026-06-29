logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Physiotherapist loses $5m in ‘pretty assistant’ scam

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(file photo)
(file photo)

A physiotherapist lost more than HK$5 million after falling victim to a Facebook investment scam involving a “pretty assistant,” according to a Facebook post by CyberDefender, a fraud prevention platform run by Hong Kong's Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau, on Monday (Jun 29).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to the post, police received more than 80 reports of cyber investment fraud in the past week, with total losses exceeding HK$86 million.

Among the victims was a local physiotherapist who was lured by an advertisement on Facebook promoting an online investment expert. After clicking the advertisement, he entered a WhatsApp conversation with an assistant whose profile picture showed a good-looking woman dressed professionally.

The “assistant” provided stock market trends and predictions every day, touting that the precise analysis of the “expert mentor” had consistently generated profits for the members. The victim was persuaded to download a fake investment app, “SecuG Pro,” after the assistant claimed he could buy stocks at below-market prices through the platform.

The victim deposited funds into an unknown personal bank account as instructed by customer service. The “assistant” pressed him for additional deposits, saying it would help her reach performance targets. Believing the investment was generating returns, the victim continued to transfer money. He later discovered he had been scammed after being unable to withdraw the funds, losing more than HK$5 million.

Police urged the public to stay alert to such scams and advised them not to trust promises of high returns with little or no risk, click on unknown links, or download unfamiliar apps.

Police added that account balances displayed on fake apps or websites are fabricated by scammers and do not reflect victims' actual deposits or investment gains.

CyberDefenderHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong banks' bad loan ratio falls to 1.87pc, ending two-quarter rise
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Three Chinese firms rise on Hong Kong IPO debut
FINANCE
2 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks close higher, led by tech and healthcare shares
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HKEX
Hang Seng Index back to 23,000 points by midday break
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Momenta Global.
Five Chinese tech firms kick off $10.2 bln HK IPO
FINANCE
8 hours ago
A visitor examines a computer chipset at the booth for Chinese semiconductor and chip developer Kunlunxin during the World AI Conference in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. China's government appealed to Japan on Monday, July 24, 2023 not to disrupt the semiconductor industry after curbs on exports of Japanese chip-making technology took effect, adding to technology restrictions Washington and its allies have imposed on China on security grounds. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Baidu's AI chip unit Kunlunxin targets US$50 billion Hong Kong IPO, The Information reports
INNOVATION
9 hours ago
HKEX.
Higher tech stocks lift HSI at the opening
FINANCE
10 hours ago
Sing Tao
China stocks close week lower on AI selloff, Hong Kong shares hit one-year low
FINANCE
26-06-2026 16:34 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index hits lowest in over one year at noon on Friday
FINANCE
26-06-2026 12:39 HKT
People walk in front of residential buildings, in Hong Kong, China, February 27, 2024. REUTERS
Hong Kong home prices rise to highest in two and a half years in May
FINANCE
26-06-2026 11:25 HKT
Heavy rain expected to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
NEWS
15 hours ago
A man sits outside a Harvey Nichols store in Manchester, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS
Hong Kong retail billionaire in talks to sell Harvey Nichols, FT reports
FINANCE
28-06-2026 19:02 HKT
Joao Moreira and Caspar Fownes celebrate Verbier's win on Saturday at Sha Tin. Fownes wants the HKJC to grant Moreira a full-time license. Sing Tao
Fownes eyes fifth title, throws weight behind full-time Moreira move
HONG KONG RACING
28-06-2026 08:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.