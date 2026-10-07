Two-month consultation launched for Commercial Radio and Metro Broadcast license renewals

A two-month public consultation has been launched to collect public feedback on the sound broadcasting license renewal applications submitted by Commercial Radio and Metro Broadcast, the Communications Authority said on Wednesday.

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The existing 12-year licenses for both stations—issued with effect from August 26, 2016—are due to expire on August 25, 2028. The broadcasters filed their renewal applications ahead of the statutory deadline, which requires requests to be submitted at least 24 months before expiry.

The authority will gather views through the public consultation, an opinion survey, an online public hearing, and focus group discussions.

In assessing the applications, the regulator will consider factors including the stations’ past performance and renewal proposals, developments in the industry, and public feedback.

The authority expects to submit its formal recommendations on the renewals to the Chief Executive in Council by May 2027.