Two-month consultation launched for Commercial Radio and Metro Broadcast license renewals

Read More
Qualcomm, Apple extend licensing agreement for chips
24-09-2026 20:12 HKT
Singapore bank DBS secures China bond underwriting license
04-03-2026 14:38 HKT
Chevron in talks with US for expanded Venezuela oil license, sources say
08-01-2026 10:22 HKT
OpenAI may not use lyrics without license, German court rules
11-11-2025 20:54 HKT
Jimmy Kimmel says critics 'maliciously mischaracterized' his Kirk remarks
09-10-2025 15:06 HKT
Kimmel scores decade-high ratings amid Trump fight: Disney
25-09-2025 13:41 HKT
US comics slam 'censorship' after Kimmel pulled
19-09-2025 16:20 HKT
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT