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Senior correctional officer under police probe over alleged vandalism at Pik Uk Prison

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A chief officer from the Correctional Services Department is under police investigation after allegedly vandalizing government property twice within a week at Pik Uk Prison in Clear Water Bay.

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The correctional authorities confirmed that the matter has been referred to law enforcement and is being handled in accordance with established procedures, while police confirmed that the Tseung Kwan O district crime squad is actively looking into the case. No arrests have been made so far.

Officer reportedly damaged drainpipe and computer monitors during patrols

According to sources familiar with the matter, the first incident took place in early September when the senior officer was patrolling outside the prison administrative building alongside a colleague. Upon noticing sewage spilling from an exterior drainage pipe onto the ground, he reportedly grew irritated and dismantled the pipe.

Approximately a week later, the officer was on patrol again when he entered a night-shift duty room and saw two display screens. Expressing renewed dissatisfaction, he allegedly pulled both monitors down by hand, causing visible damage to at least one of the units.

Disciplinary mechanisms activated alongside criminal investigation

Responding to media inquiries, the Correctional Services Department stated that the case is being handled by the relevant law enforcement agency while internal procedures are being pursued concurrently.

The department stressed that it places the utmost importance on staff integrity and maintains rigorous disciplinary standards, adding that any unlawful acts or breaches of discipline by personnel will be addressed strictly in accordance with the law without tolerance.

Police stated that they received a referral from a government department on September 15 (Tue) reporting that public property had been maliciously damaged.

The case has been classified as a request for police assistance and handed over to the Tseung Kwan O police district for follow-up investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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