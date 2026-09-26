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NEWS

Rosanna Law praises rising stars as HK athletes shine at 20th Asian Games

NEWS
55 mins ago
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Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui commended the stellar performances of Hong Kong athletes competing at the 20th Asian Games, pointing out that the fearless competitive spirit displayed by emerging talents signals an increasingly bright future for the city's sports scene.

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Writing on her social media page, Law shared that she had been closely following live broadcasts throughout the day, watching local competitors contest events spanning beach volleyball, the men's 200 meters in track and field, women's foil, men's sabre, squash, badminton, and table tennis.

She expressed immense joy over the delegation's achievements, noting that Hong Kong had already captured two fencing bronze medals and secured both a gold and a silver in squash scheduled for the following day.

Young talents demonstrate fearless drive on regional stage

Law underscored the emergence of new-generation elite competitors, highlighting how several rising stars making their major tournament debuts showed remarkable courage and tenacity.

She observed that the spirited displays by these newcomers not only alleviated competitive pressure on veteran teammates but also motivated the entire squad to continually strive for excellence. 

According to the sports chief, such momentum reinforces confidence that the Hong Kong delegation faces a promising horizon while strengthening the government's resolve to drive forward sports development along its five strategic directions of popularization, elite growth, hosting mega events, professionalization, and commercial development.

Looking ahead to upcoming competitions, Law noted that the city's contingent continues to expand its presence across arenas in Nagoya.

She shared that members of the judo and sport climbing teams officially embarked on their Asian Games journeys during the day, joining the weightlifting squad that had arrived earlier in Japan to represent the city and pursue sporting honors.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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