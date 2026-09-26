HKU student served fast-food takeout after paying $500 for high table dinner with halal request

A formal high table dinner hosted by a University of Hong Kong residential hall sparked controversy after a non-local student who paid a HK$500 admission fee and requested halal catering in advance was served a fast-food meal from Kentucky Fried Chicken valued at roughly HK$80.

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The student shared the experience on the social media platform Threads, expressing deep disappointment over the presentation and quality of the meal. Photographs uploaded from the event showed participating students clad in traditional green academic gowns enjoying a multi-course Chinese banquet around circular tables, while the fast-food packaging sat directly before the student.

Text printed on banquet materials placed on the table identified the event as belonging to Starr Hall.

The takeout order contained a single piece of fried chicken, a burger, French fries, and a soft drink, amounting to a fraction of the ticket price. Sing Tao reached out to the University of Hong Kong for comment, but the institution had not provided a response at the time of reporting.

Zareenah Ho Sau-yin

Community representative highlights wide availability of halal dining options

Zareenah Ho Sau-yin, an Eastern District Council member who is a Chinese Muslim and serves as a secondary school principal, noted that organizers of formal events such as high table dinners ought to manage arrangements more appropriately.

She suggested that the incident likely stemmed from a lack of experience among the student organizing team rather than deliberate neglect.

Drawing on administrative experience within the school sector, Ho explained that educational institutions routinely accommodate students who require halal or vegetarian catering due to religious observance or dietary restrictions.

She pointed out that securing certified halal dining in Hong Kong presents little difficulty, adding that multiple suitable culinary options operate directly across the University of Hong Kong campus and its immediate neighborhood.

Ho added that several recognized bodies in Hong Kong issue halal certifications, providing guidance and standardizing food preparation protocols for local catering establishments.

Emphasizing the city's multicultural fabric and ongoing government initiatives to foster deeper ties under the Belt and Road framework, she stressed the importance of proactively understanding diverse cultural practices and community needs to prevent needless misunderstandings.

Student urges online courtesy after clarifying appreciation for organizers

The student acknowledged that arranging specialized halal meals might entail additional logistics but reiterated that paying a premium entry fee warranted a dignified dining experience comparable to the banquet meals served to other guests, rather than over-the-counter fast food.

As public discussion intensified online, the student issued a subsequent clarification explaining that the initial post was intended solely to share personal thoughts rather than stir up animosity.

The attendee expressed gratitude toward the organizers for ensuring meat was provided rather than restricting the option to vegetarian food and urged netizens to maintain a kind and courteous tone in their discussions.