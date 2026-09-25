Hong Kong equestrian team opens dressage campaign at Asian Games as teenage debutant impresses

The Hong Kong equestrian squad commenced their three-day dressage campaign at the 20th Asian Games today at the Japan Racing Association Tokyo Equestrian Park, fielding a blend of experienced leadership and young talent across both individual and team competitions.

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Following the conclusion of the eventing segment, the dressage competition marked the next major milestone for the delegation, which aimed to test new combinations and build vital competition experience for upcoming international championships.

Seventeen-year-old debutant Kendra Li, the youngest member of the Hong Kong equestrian lineup, delivered a standout performance during the opening round of the individual contest.

Partnering with her mount ZINQ Ferati FH, Li earned an impressive score of 67.794 points to place 11th among 45 competitors.

Seasoned rider Annie Ho Yuen-yan, who finished fourth in the eventing competition two days earlier, scored 64.412 points on Bella Rouge to place 31st, while 22-year-old Asian Games debutant Yuddy Cheng placed 37th aboard Grappa with a mark of 62.471 points. In the team division, the trio completed their routine with an aggregate score of 194.677 points, finishing ninth overall among nine participating national squads.

Elite training initiative bolsters young competitive talent

All three riders developed their skills under the Hong Kong Equestrian Performance Plan, a joint development initiative spearheaded by the Equestrian Federation of Hong Kong, China, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club. The program provides systematic high-performance coaching and logistical support aimed at nurturing local equestrian talent and preparing athletes for top-tier international competitions.

Team officials underscored that fielding young riders alongside experienced competitors provided invaluable exposure on the continental stage, laying the groundwork for the squad's long-term competitive development.

Comprehensive backing in place ahead of show jumping events

Hong Kong has sent 11 horse-and-rider combinations to the continental showpiece across dressage, eventing, and show jumping in both team and individual categories. To safeguard the performance and well-being of the contingent, Amanda Bond, Head of Equestrian Affairs of The Hong Kong Jockey Club was appointed Chef d'Equipe to lead the delegation throughout the tournament.

The Jockey Club also deployed a dedicated multidisciplinary support unit comprising coaches, grooms, veterinarians, farriers, and human and equine physiotherapists to provide comprehensive technical and medical care.

Attention will next shift to the show jumping competitions, scheduled to run on October 1 and from October 3 to 4. Jockey Club equestrian team members Patrick Lam, Jacqueline Lai, Clarissa Lyra, and Sheikara Lalive d'Epinay will represent Hong Kong, China in the team competition and individual classes across various fence heights as the equestrian events draw to a climax.