Hong Kong fights its way to first esports medal at Asian winning bronze

Hong Kong secured its first medal in the esports events at the Asian Games on Friday after the city's fighting game contingent claimed a bronze medal in the mixed martial arts team category.

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The competition featured a multi-title omnibus format comprising Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and The King of Fighters XV.

Representing Hong Kong, competitors Li Hin-hei, Wong Yuk-cheung and Yeh Man-ho advanced through the preliminary pool phase to set up an encounter against Thailand in the quarterfinals.

In a closely fought contest that went down to the wire, the Hong Kong trio edged past their Thai counterparts by three games to two to punch their ticket to the final four.

Under tournament regulations, the competition did not stage a separate third-place playoff, meaning that advancement to the semifinals effectively guaranteed a podium finish and at least a bronze medal for the squad.

Advancing into the medal rounds, the Hong Kong lineup faced off against powerhouse hosts Japan in the semifinals.

Despite a determined effort across the sequence of fighting titles, the local squad was unable to overcome the Japanese team, ultimately falling by a sweep of three games to nil.

The defeat brought their tournament run to a close, confirming third place overall and awarding Hong Kong its historic opening esports medal.

Following their historic podium finish, the three-member Hong Kong squad will receive a collective cash incentive of HK$500,000 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme in recognition of their achievement.