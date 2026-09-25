HK restaurant bookings surge for Mid-Autumn Festival as industry eyes Golden Week boost

Hong Kong's catering sector reported robust business for the Mid-Autumn Festival, with numerous Chinese restaurants seeing their tables fully booked for dinner on the day of the festival itself.

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Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, said that although some Chinese dining establishments might not achieve two full rounds of table turns during dinner service, overall business performance remained highly satisfactory.

He attributed the positive turnout to strong consumer willingness among residents staying in Hong Kong over the holiday, bolstered by an increasing number of inbound visitors across the city.

Wong pointed out that banquet tables averaged approximately HK$4,800 per table this year. Based on overall reservations and dining foot traffic, total industry revenue on Mid-Autumn Festival day is estimated to reach between HK$320 million and HK$350 million, reflecting healthy consumer demand for traditional family gatherings and celebratory meals.

Looking ahead to the upcoming National Day Golden Week holiday, industry leaders expressed sustained optimism for the dining trade.

Wong noted that a series of major celebratory events staged across Hong Kong, including the signature fireworks display, are poised to draw even larger numbers of travelers to the city.

In addition to holiday tourism, local community groups and social organizations have scheduled numerous celebratory banquets and festive gatherings throughout the Golden Week period.

Wong anticipated that these activities would provide sustained momentum for the food and beverage sector, projecting Chinese restaurants to see a five- to ten-percent year-on-year increase in turnover compared to the same holiday period last year.