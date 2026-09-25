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CHINA

Germany industry association pushes for tougher China policy

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Flags of European Union and China are pictured during the China-EU summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Flags of European Union and China are pictured during the China-EU summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The German industry association BDI on Friday called for a more determined effort to reduce economic risks linked to China, arguing that Europe must diversify supply chains and forge new partnerships while avoiding broad-based protectionism.

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The BDI, representing major German manufacturers, said in a policy paper that "de-risking" should be pursued more consistently, though it stopped short of spelling out specific measures.

German industry has been increasing pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz to take a tougher line towards Beijing, with companies calling for stronger action to address what they describe as unfair competition from Chinese rivals.

"Systemic competition with China's economy is increasingly challenging the open social market economy and requires an appropriate industrial and trade policy response," said BDI's Chief Executive Tanja Goenner.

The European Union should have tools to respond rapidly to unfair competition, such as anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures, Goenner said, while warning that any new trade defence measures must be carefully calibrated.

The BDI also urged Germany and the EU to broaden ties with other regions based on economic and security interests.

Europe should also take a more assertive approach towards the United States, the BDI said.

"Where protectionist measures by the U.S. impair the competitiveness of European companies, appropriate European countermeasures should be considered, without undermining the long-term strategic relationship," Goenner said.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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