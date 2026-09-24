Abalone on the go: How On Kee is winning over younger consumers

Abalone and other dried seafood have long been staples of festive meals in Hong Kong, but the lengthy soaking and cooking involved can be a challenge for younger generations with busy lifestyles.

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For local dried seafood retailer On Kee, the answer lies in making these traditional delicacies easier to enjoy. More than two decades ago, the family-run business began developing frozen and ready-to-eat seafood products, bringing ingredients once reserved for special occasions into everyday meals and snacks.

Its individually packaged abalone bites now come in flavors ranging from Japanese teriyaki and Hong Kong-style char siu to peppery mala and extra-spicy chili sauce. The company has also introduced ready-to-eat scallop and sea cucumber snacks, offering younger consumers a convenient way to discover traditional Chinese seafood.

Richard Poon Kuen-fai, managing director of On Kee, said the snack range has been well received, particularly among younger consumers who appreciate being able to enjoy seafood without spending time on preparation.

On Kee's third-generation managing director, Richard Poon Kuen-fai, with his son Poon Wing-hei (right), who has also joined the family business.

The company's push toward convenience is part of a broader transformation that has taken the business from a small dried seafood shop in Sheung Wan to an established retail and wholesale brand.

Founded in 1973, On Kee traces its roots to the family seafood business established in the 1930s. Today, it operates six stores in Hong Kong and a branch in Shenzhen's Nanshan district, with products also available through supermarkets, convenience stores and overseas markets.

Its fourth-generation management team has continued to develop the business through digital technology, including an online store, membership app and smart logistics.

The company's smart warehouse combines packaging, storage and e-commerce order fulfillment in one facility, supporting distribution to its Hong Kong stores, mainland operations and retail partners while helping products reach customers more efficiently.

The changes come as the dried seafood industry shows signs of recovery following several difficult years.

Poon said business has begun to rebound this year, with On Kee expecting overall sales growth of 10 to 15 percent. Tourists currently account for about 20 percent of its business.

While the Winter Solstice and Lunar New Year remain the industry's busiest sales periods, Poon said the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday are equally important to retailers. Strong sales during this period are crucial, as weak performance could be difficult to make up for toward the end of the year.

With mainland tourists expected to visit Hong Kong during the National Day Golden Week holiday, On Kee is stepping up its promotional efforts to attract local shoppers and visitors.

From October 1 to 14, the company will offer a range of products at HK$101 each across its physical stores and online shop. These include selected eight-piece abalone packs, an abalone lantern gift set and premium dried mushrooms.

Shoppers can also purchase selected preserved sausages with an additional pack of duck liver for HK$101, while a mix-and-match offer allows customers to choose three selected noodle or soup products for the same price.

From October 1 to 4, members spending HK$1,000 or more will receive a HK$101 discount, excluding dried scallops. Followers of the company's official Xiaohongshu account can also claim the discount, subject to the promotion's redemption limit.

