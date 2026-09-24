Deloitte lifts HK IPO forecast this year to at least $480 bln, eyeing record since 2010

Deloitte lifts the full-year forecast for Hong Kong initial public offering fundraising to at least HK$480 billion, potentially surpassing the record of about HK$450 billion set in 2010.

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The number of new listings is expected to reach 160.

Hong Kong is also expecting to see 116 new listings in the first three quarters of this year, raising a total of HK$387.9 billion, up 76 percent and 1.12 times year on year, respectively, according to Deloitte.

Among them, 38 are A-to-H listings, accounting for nearly 70 percent of total funds raised.

US stock exchange market Nasdaq, ranked first globally with total funds raised of HK$1.122 trillion in the first three quarters, benefited from the two largest listings – SpaceX and SK Hynix, Deloitte noted. Hong Kong ranked second, followed by the New York Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the National Stock Exchange of India.