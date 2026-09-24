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FINANCE

Deloitte lifts HK IPO forecast this year to at least $480 bln, eyeing record since 2010

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Deloitte lifts the full-year forecast for Hong Kong initial public offering fundraising to at least HK$480 billion, potentially surpassing the record of about HK$450 billion set in 2010.

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The number of new listings is expected to reach 160.

Hong Kong is also expecting to see 116 new listings in the first three quarters of this year, raising a total of HK$387.9 billion, up 76 percent and 1.12 times year on year, respectively, according to Deloitte.

Among them, 38 are A-to-H listings, accounting for nearly 70 percent of total funds raised.

US stock exchange market Nasdaq, ranked first globally with total funds raised of HK$1.122 trillion in the first three quarters, benefited from the two largest listings – SpaceX and SK Hynix, Deloitte noted. Hong Kong ranked second, followed by the New York Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the National Stock Exchange of India.

DeloitteHong KongIPOrecord

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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