Hong Kong shares close subdued amid Trump-Xi summit

Hong Kong stocks saw losses narrow at the market close on Thursday, as investors weighed the outcome of the US-China meeting.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 72 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,761 points, with a full-day market turnover of HK$159.5 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index decreased by 0.41 percent to 4,361 points.

Oil majors led the gains among blue chips on rebounding oil prices, with PetroChina (0857) and CNOOC (0883) jumping 2.8 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Tech giants delivered mixed performance. Xiaomi (1810) and NetEase (9999) advanced 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent, while Baidu (9888) and Kuaishou (1024) dropped 2.5 percent and 0.9 percent.

CATL (3750) retreated over 3.6 percent, marking the second-largest losses among HSI constituents.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index decreased 1.22 percent to 3,888 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index dropped 2.34 percent to 13,316 points.