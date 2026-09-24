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FINANCE

Hong Kong eyes up to $20b in world's biggest digital green bond sale: Bloomberg

FINANCE
52 mins ago
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Hong Kong plans a multi-currency digital green bond sale of HK$15 billion to HK$20 billion - a deal that would be the world's biggest of its kind, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The offering will be denominated in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, euros and offshore yuan, and it's expected to be priced as early as Monday, the report said.

The government has asked several banks to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings this week, according to the report.

The potential transaction demonstrates the city's efforts to enhance its fixed-income market through green finance and tokenization. 

Between 2025 and the first half of 2026, digital bonds issued in Hong Kong captured nearly 50 percent of the global market, Policy Address 2026 released last week showed.

The government will explore using digital currencies for settlement and exploring their full‑cycle application for digital bonds, such as dividend payment and redemption, according to the Policy Address.

Hong Kongbondgreen financefixed-incometokenization

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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