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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks down by midday break

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong shares went down by the midday break on Thursday, as investors waited for more details from the US-China meeting.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 129 points, or 0.52 percent, to 24,704 points by noon. 

The half-day market turnover was HK$82.1 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index went down 1.11 percent to 4,330 points at noon. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index decreased 0.93 percent to 3,900 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index dropped 1.74 percent to 13,399 points at the midday close.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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