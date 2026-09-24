Hong Kong stocks down by midday break

Hong Kong shares went down by the midday break on Thursday, as investors waited for more details from the US-China meeting.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 129 points, or 0.52 percent, to 24,704 points by noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$82.1 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index went down 1.11 percent to 4,330 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index decreased 0.93 percent to 3,900 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index dropped 1.74 percent to 13,399 points at the midday close.