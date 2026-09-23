HK's securities watchdog unveils strategic action plan to implement Five-Year Plan, Policy Address

Read More
Hong Kong stocks dip at open
8 hours ago
Hong Kong shares edge up at close, Tencent jumps 5pc
22-09-2026 16:29 HKT
Hong Kong’s securities watchdog has unveiled a strategic action plan to promote the high-quality development of the capital markets and further consolidate the SAR’s competitive advantages as an international financial center through a series of short-, medium-, and long-term measures.
The measures in the plan dovetail with the policy objectives in the Five-Year Plan and the Policy Address, covering important areas including market development, the internationalization of the yuan, mutual market access, wealth management, risk management, market quality, and financial security.
Key initiatives include:
Hong Kong has always been a unique and trusted bridge between the mainland and the rest of the world, said the SFC chairman Kelvin Wong Tin-yau.
“Our mission is to further consolidate and enhance this unique advantage, enabling Hong Kong to better serve the overall development of our nation while creating value for global investors and the real economy,” Wong added.