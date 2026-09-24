logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks open lower

FINANCE
18 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
HKEX
HKEX

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking overnight moves in the US market amid climbing oil prices and Treasury yields.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index decreased 184 points, or 0.74 percent, to 24,649 points.

The tech gauge fell 0.78 percent to 4,344.

Tech heavyweights retreated, with Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) dropping 1.4 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Baidu (9888) and Meituan (3690) slipped 1.4 percent and 0.6 percent, while JD.com (9618) went down by 0.7 percent.

Chipmakers Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) both fell 0.4 percent at the open.

Rising oil prices lifted oil majors, with CNOOC (0883) and PetroChina (0857) advancing 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP
Wall St opens lower as oil, bond yields mover higher
FINANCE
12 hours ago
HK's securities watchdog unveils strategic action plan to implement Five-Year Plan, Policy Address
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Hong Kong CPI up 1.7pc in August, meets market forecast
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Visitors gather at the landmark Merlion Park on the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Singapore's link to US stocks is struggling to attract traders
FINANCE
17 hours ago
HKEX
Hang Seng Index closes below 25,000 points, Alibaba down 4pc
FINANCE
17 hours ago
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China. REUTERS
HKEX to roll out more yuan-denominated products, starting with gold futures next year
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Paul Chan.
Paul Chan: Hong Kong has no intention of racing to the bottom with Singapore
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Beijing ESWIN Computing Technology.
ESWIN Computing Technology eyes US$300m HK IPO
FINANCE
19 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hang Seng Index falls below 25,000 points at noon
FINANCE
22 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks dip at open
FINANCE
23-09-2026 09:55 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
15 hours ago
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
20 hours ago
(file photo)
‘High GPA is useless’: CUHK professor allegedly tells female students to ‘marry rich’
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.