Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking overnight moves in the US market amid climbing oil prices and Treasury yields.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index decreased 184 points, or 0.74 percent, to 24,649 points.

The tech gauge fell 0.78 percent to 4,344.

Tech heavyweights retreated, with Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) dropping 1.4 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Baidu (9888) and Meituan (3690) slipped 1.4 percent and 0.6 percent, while JD.com (9618) went down by 0.7 percent.

Chipmakers Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) both fell 0.4 percent at the open.

Rising oil prices lifted oil majors, with CNOOC (0883) and PetroChina (0857) advancing 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent.