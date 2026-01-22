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NEWS

Planning Dept backs redevelopment of iconic Champagne Court into 35-storey hotel

NEWS
49 mins ago
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The Planning Department has raised no objection to Henderson Land's proposed redevelopment of Champagne Court Block B in Tsim Sha Tsui into a 35-storey hotel and commercial complex, paving the way for approval by the Town Planning Board on Friday.

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The developer is seeking to increase the plot ratio from 12 times to 15 times (25 percent) and raise the building height limit from 110 metres to 140 metres (27 percent) to construct a 35-storey building with 159 hotel rooms, dining venues, meeting rooms and multi-function halls. The total gross floor area will exceed 184,200 square feet, a 33.6 percent increase from the previous proposal.

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The Planning Department said the development aligns with planning intentions for the area, which is primarily designated for commercial use, and that adequate hotel room supply is vital to sustaining Hong Kong's tourism industry. The department also noted the proposed vertical greening and landscaping measures would enhance visual appeal and pedestrian comfort.

The site at 16 Kimberley Road, adjacent to Henderson's Mira Hotel, is expected to be completed in 2029/30. Henderson Land spent 13 years acquiring the property, winning a compulsory sale for HK$1.728 billion in early 2024 to unify ownership.

Champagne Court, built in 1957, was once the tallest building in Kowloon. It later became known for its vice industry and served as the inspiration for the hit TV drama "Barrack O'Karma."

Champagne Court hotel redevelopment Tsim Sha Tsui

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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