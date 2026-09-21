Night Recap - September 21, 2026

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Lydia Sham wins HK’s first Asian Games gold medal

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Wushu athlete Lydia Sham Hui-yu captured Hong Kong’s first gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, delivering a winning score of 9.713 points in the women’s Changquan at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall.

Half-price movie tickets, 77,000 MTR rides among Hong Kong National Day offers

Hong Kong will roll out a series of transport, entertainment, dining and shopping offers on October 1 to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, including half-price cinema tickets and a giveaway of 77,000 MTR journeys.

Over 11,000 apply for new taxi and ride-hailing test: Mable Chan

More than 11,000 people have applied for the combined taxi and ride-hailing vehicle written test since applications opened last month, exceeding government expectations, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said.

Chris Tang cites practical hurdles to adding CCTV after fatal Yuen Long dog attack

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung says installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) at the site of a suspected fatal dog attack in Yuen Long is impractical, as the devices lack deterrent effects on animals.

High Court opens Abby Choi murder case amid heavy public interest

The High Court on Monday opened proceedings in the murder case of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung, drawing heavy public interest as around 100 people attended or gathered to watch the hearing.

Business Today

HK's Five-Year Plan expands beyond finance and tech as expats aim for mega events

Hong Kong’s appeal to foreign investors is no longer limited to traditional sectors such as finance, technology, and science, but is expanding into sports and the creative industries, as the city’s first Five-Year Plan lays out a more diverse and visionary roadmap for its future development.

The Sterling II offers 68 additional units with 188 in second round of sales this weekend

China Resources Land's (1109) Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling II offered 68 additional units on Monday, with an average discounted price per square foot of HK$19,376. The first round of sales of 188 units begins this Sunday.

Foreign firms in HK to get equal mainland access under third CEPA revision: Yau

Hong Kong and Beijing are set to revise a free trade pact for a third time, granting foreign companies established in the financial hub the same preferential mainland market access as domestic Hong Kong firms, according to Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah.

HKEX publishes proposals to enhance listing framework

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) has published a consultation paper on proposals to refine the post-listing requirements governing notifiable transactions, connected transactions and spin-off transactions to enhance the competitiveness of the listing framework.

China slows humanoid robot IPO rush as hype outruns reality

Chinese regulators are putting the brakes on a rush of humanoid-robot companies seeking listings, people familiar with the matter said, as they scrutinise whether soaring valuations and revenue tied to state-backed projects reflect commercial demand.

World/China

China's Xi chairs Politburo; Central Committee plenum set for October 26-29

China's Politburo held a meeting on Monday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, with President Xi Jinping chairing discussions on internal party governance and discipline in preparation for an upcoming party conclave.

Iran and US trade threats after Houthi attacks escalate regional conflict

Iran and the United States exchanged new threats on Sunday, with President Donald Trump warning Iran would fail economically or face its leadership being wiped out if it didn't make a deal, and the Iranian military saying it would retaliate harshly to any fresh attack.

Yang Liwei hails HK first astronaut Lai Ka-ying’s outstanding work in space

China’s first astronaut, Yang Liwei, praised Hong Kong’s first payload specialist, Lai Ka-ying, on Monday for her outstanding performance in orbit, expressing hope that more youth from Hong Kong and Macao will participate in the nation’s crewed space missions.

Trump administration prepares sanctions against International Criminal Court, sources say

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has prepared sanctions against the entire International Criminal Court and plans to announce them soon, two sources familiar with the matter said, a move that would step up its attack on the global tribunal that prosecutes war crimes and genocide worldwide.

Italy to ban veils in schools, limit foreign students per class, Meloni says

Italy is preparing to ban face coverings in schools and to cap the number of foreign students per class, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday as she played up her right-wing credentials at a youth event organised by her party.