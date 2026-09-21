Rosanna Law praises HK athletes after six-medal haul at 20th Asian Games

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui has congratulated Hong Kong athletes for their exceptional performances at the 20th Asian Games, following a remarkable day of competition that yielded two gold, one silver, and three bronze medals for the city.

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Law noted that the athletes’ collective drive and resilience have energized the entire community, reaffirming the government’s strong support for local sports development on the international stage.

Law offered warm praise to star swimmer Siobhan Haughey, pointing out that her commanding victory in the women’s 200-meter freestyle showcased world-class caliber and delivered immense pride to the city as she successfully retained her Asian Games crown.

The sports chief also commended fellow swimmer Ian Ho Yentou for displaying remarkable tenacity in the men’s 50-meter freestyle, where a fiercely contested final saw him secure another silver medal for the delegation.

Turning to the endurance events, Law highlighted the collaborative effort demonstrated by the mixed relay triathlon team comprising Cade Wright, Oscar Coggins, Bailee Brown, and Robin Elg.

She emphasized that their hard-earned bronze medal represented the third consecutive Asian Games in which Hong Kong has reached the podium in the mixed relay, describing the achievement as an encouraging milestone that reflects the city’s enduring depth and teamwork in multisport disciplines.

The sports minister also extended accolades to the karate squad, commending Wong Cheuk-lee and Howard Hung Ho-wai for delivering composed and high-caliber routines on the tatami.

Wong claimed bronze in the women’s under-68kg division, while Hung took bronze in the men’s individual kata, securing the team’s second and third karate medals at the Games.

Law concluded by wishing all Hong Kong athletes continued momentum and further triumphs across the remainder of the competition.