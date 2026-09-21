HK widens youth opportunities with new exchange base and internships: John Lee

Hong Kong youth will soon have access to expanded internship opportunities at the United Nations as the city prepares to establish an International Youth Talent Exchange Base this year, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced Monday.

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Delivering a video address at a youth entrepreneurship event, Lee characterized young people as a vital driving force behind the city’s long-term development.

Reiterating initiatives outlined in his Policy Address, the city leader noted that the base will promote international exchange and offer internships at various United Nations agencies, serving as a platform to showcase the youngsters’ talents on the world stage and tell the story of China and Hong Kong.

To further broaden youth development, Lee noted that the government will introduce a dedicated mainland finance internship program, placing local young people at major mainland financial institutions.

He added that aerospace training on the mainland and more research internships at the Chinese Academy of Sciences will be offered to draw more young people into innovation and technology.

Building on the government’s Youth Development Blueprint, Lee emphasized the administration's commitment to cultivating a new generation characterized by patriotism, a global perspective, ambition, and positive thinking.

Aligned with the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan, he added that the city’s newly released Five-Year Plan maps out strategic pathways to expand opportunities for young people striving to pursue their ambitions.