Woman rescued after suspected jump from Ting Kau Bridge, unconscious in hospital

A woman was rescued from the sea after a suspected jump from Ting Kau Bridge early on Tuesday morning.

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Police received a report at 12.08am that a private car was parked on the northbound side of Ting Kau Bridge with the driver missing, prompting fears the person had jumped.

Marine police and firefighters found an unconscious woman in the water below the bridge. She was taken to Tsuen Wan Pier and then transferred to hospital by ambulance. Police are investigating.



EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

