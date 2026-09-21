Tianjin University and PolyU Launch Joint Shenzhen Institute, Welcoming 102 Students

The Tianjin University–The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Shenzhen Institute of Future Technology held its inaugural and matriculation ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Sunday, welcoming its first cohort of 102 undergraduate students.

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Jointly established by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and Tianjin University, the institute was approved by the Ministry of Education in May and is backed by the Shenzhen municipal government.

The institute plans to offer four undergraduate programs alongside seven master’s and doctoral programs spanning emerging fields such as brain-computer interfaces, intelligent medicine, and computer science.

For the 2026–27 academic year, the institute launched Bachelor of Science (Honors) programs in Biomedical Engineering and Computer Science, admitting a total of 102 undergraduates.

The inaugural intake for its master’s degree programs is scheduled to enroll in the 2027–28 academic year.

Man Hau-chung, Chair Professor of Manufacturing Engineering at PolyU, and Raymond Sze Nung-sing, Associate Dean of the Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Sciences, serve as the institute’s director and associate director, respectively.

PolyU President Teng Jin-guang said the two institutions will integrate their respective disciplinary strengths, educational philosophies, research resources, and international networks into the joint educational initiative.