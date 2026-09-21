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NEWS

Kai Tak Sports Park to host grand flag-raising ceremony for National Day

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Kai Tak Sports Park will host a grand National Day flag-raising ceremony on October 1 to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. 

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The highly anticipated event is set to bring together more than 100 distinguished guests and local community leaders to mark the national milestone. 

To encourage public participation and foster national pride, the organizers will establish a dedicated public viewing area, welcoming residents to witness the solemn ceremony firsthand.

Beyond the formal proceedings, the venue has curated a vibrant lineup of traditional Chinese cultural activities to engage the community. 

A major highlight of the celebrations will be the mobile exhibition van, "Mobile ICH," organized by the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department. 

This traveling showcase aims to offer visitors an immersive educational experience, allowing them to explore and appreciate the depth of China's cultural legacy after the morning ceremony.

The celebration will also feature a series of interactive handicraft booths celebrating folk arts. Members of the public can try their hand at traditional crafts such as rainbow calligraphy, portrait sketching, grasshopper weaving, paper cutting, and Chinese knotting, while also enjoying classic delicacies like dragon's beard candy.

Organizers have advised that spots for these interactive workshops are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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