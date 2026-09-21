Yang Liwei hails HK first astronaut Lai Ka-ying’s outstanding work in space 

China’s first astronaut, Yang Liwei, praised Hong Kong’s first payload specialist, Lai Ka-ying, on Monday for her outstanding performance in orbit, expressing hope that more youth from Hong Kong and Macao will participate in the nation’s crewed space missions.

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Speaking at a press briefing hosted by the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Yang—who also serves as a deputy chief designer of China’s manned space program—said he received a greeting from Lai on Monday morning.

He noted that Lai and her crewmates are making smooth progress and carrying out their mission tasks exceptionally well aboard the Tiangong space station.

He said Lai’s team is making smooth progress and carrying out its mission exceptionally well.

Yang also highlighted the longstanding space collaboration between Hong Kong and the mainland, noting that several Hong Kong universities have directly contributed to the construction of China’s space station.

Looking ahead, Yang added that two Pakistani astronauts are currently undergoing training in China and are slated to fly to the space station alongside Chinese astronauts in the near future.