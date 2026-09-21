HKMU dominates self-financing sector with record-breaking research grants

Hong Kong Metropolitan University (HKMU) has achieved historic success in the latest round of the Competitive Research Funding Schemes for the Local Self-financing Degree Sector.

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According to the results recently announced by the Research Grants Council, the university secured approval for 58 research projects, receiving a total funding allocation of approximately HK$38.6 million.

This impressive sum accounts for about 43 percent of the entire funding pool distributed across the sector.

Both the number of approved projects and the total funding amount have placed the university at the very top of Hong Kong's self-financing tertiary institutions for the fourth consecutive year.

In another milestone, the university distinguished itself as the sole institution to receive funding under the Institutional Development Scheme Collaborative Research Grant category.

This achievement marked a record high for the university in terms of both the quantity of successful projects and the total financial support received within this highly competitive category.

This year’s results also represent a major breakthrough for the institution’s teaching staff.

For the first time, the university emerged as the leading institution with the highest number of approved projects across all five academic subject panels under the Faculty Development Scheme.

This clean sweep highlights the broad-based research capabilities of the university's academic staff across a diverse range of disciplines.

In addition to individual faculty achievements, the institution demonstrated strong leadership in collaborative research.

Four projects led by the university under the Inter-Institutional Development Scheme were awarded a combined funding of over HK$1.85 million, representing a significant 28 percent increase in funding compared to the previous year.

Driving forward-looking research for societal impact

The university's leadership expressed great pride in the exceptional results, noting that the achievement serves as strong validation of the academic staff's solid foundation, research capabilities, and innovative drive.

Professor Paul Lam Kwan-sing, the president of the university, remarked that these outstanding results reflect the dedication of the institution's scholarly teams.

He affirmed that the university remains committed to investing substantial resources into upgrading its research infrastructure, which will further encourage scholars to initiate forward-looking and practical applied research projects that deliver tangible value to wider society.