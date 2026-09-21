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Star Cruises launches Jakarta-Singapore sailings for Eid al-Fitr holiday

NEWS
46 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Star Cruises will operate a series of four-night round-trip sailings from Jakarta and Singapore aboard Star Voyager next March, timed to coincide with the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

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The cruise line said departures from Jakarta are scheduled for March 7 and 11, while sailings from Singapore will depart on March 5, 9 and 13.

Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises, said the itineraries were designed to give travelers from both markets another option for a holiday at sea marking the end of Ramadan.

Halal-certified dining options will also be available onboard, he added.

Star Voyager will also operate two-night one-way cruises between Singapore and Jakarta in March, giving passengers more flexibility in planning their trips.

Travelers can sail from Singapore to Jakarta on March 5 ahead of the Jakarta departures, or take a one-way cruise from Jakarta to Singapore on March 15 after the final Jakarta sailing.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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