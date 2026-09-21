HK pursues Shanghai port alliance and green maritime corridors: Mable Chan

Hong Kong is exploring plans to establish a “brother port” relationship with Shanghai this year to strengthen resilience to extreme weather through regular barge services and smart weather-monitoring systems, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said on Monday.

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Speaking on a radio program, Chan said both Hong Kong and Shanghai are international maritime hubs whose port operations are often disrupted by severe weather. She said joint, flexible adjustments would help complement each other’s operations, with further details to be released once the plans are finalized.

Chan also pointed to proposals in the city’s first five-year plan to develop green energy corridors with mainland cities. The initiative aims to link mainland energy supplies with Hong Kong’s maritime bunkering supply chain and trading platforms to support global liner shipping.

She said Hong Kong hopes to unveil the first green energy corridor during Hong Kong Maritime Week in November, adding that a reliable supply of maritime fuel would strengthen the city’s long-term price competitiveness.

Alongside the energy effort, Chan said authorities are working to introduce the first green shipping corridor and announce a second batch of partner ports during Maritime Week. This follows the announcement of the first batch of partner ports last year.

Separately, Chan said applications under the Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles scheme have continued to rise since the program was expanded to nine Greater Bay Area cities. As Guangdong adds more vehicle inspection centers, the government is monitoring relevant data and plans to extend the scheme to all 21 Guangdong cities. It will also increase quota allocations when conditions mature, and risks remain manageable.