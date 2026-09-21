Howard Hung finishes third in kata at Asian Games, sets sights on team medal

Hong Kong's karate team clinched its second medal at the Nagoya Asian Games on Monday as Howard Hung Ho-wai took bronze in the men's individual kata.

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The 33-year-old fought his way through the round of 16 and quarter-finals at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium before losing 1-4 to Macau's Fong Man-hou in the semi-finals.

Hung bounced back to seal the medal with a 5-0 win over a Malaysian opponent in the bronze bout—a personal breakthrough for Hung and a first for Hong Kong in the men's individual kata.

Speaking after the match, Hung said his performance improved as the competition went on.

"The first two bouts were a bit below par, but after tactical adjustments with my coach, I was fully in the zone in the bronze medal match," he said.

He further added that the choice of the Suparinpei routine was a special plan to gain an advantage through its stronger momentum.

Hung also thanked Grace Lau Mo-sheung and her coach, Ariel Torres, who shared tips after Lau won silver in the women's individual kata on Sunday.

Ahead of the team kata event, Hung said he would share useful tips with teammates. "Getting a second medal is definitely our goal. This medal proves the Hong Kong team has what it takes," he said.

Hung will receive HK$250,000 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme for his bronze medal.

The scheme awards HK$1 million, HK$500,000 and HK$250,000 to individual gold, silver and bronze medallists at the 20th Asian Games, and HK$2 million, HK$1 million and HK$500,000 to the top three team placings.