Lydia Sham wins HK’s first Asian Games gold medal

Wushu athlete Lydia Sham Hui-yu captured Hong Kong’s first gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, delivering a winning score of 9.713 points in the women’s Changquan at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall.

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Sham, who served as one of the city’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony, edged out Macau’s Sou Cho-man (9.710) and Indonesia’s Eugenia Diva Widodo (9.706) to claim top honors in her third Asian Games appearance.

Transitioning from all-round events to focusing solely on Changquan proved crucial for Sham. "It gave me more time to refine subtle movements that might seem simple to outsiders," she said, expressing deep gratitude to her coaching and medical teams after an emotional victory.

For her triumph, Sham earned a HK$1 million incentive under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, which awards gold medalists in individual events at the 20th Asian Games.

The scheme awards HK$1 million, HK$500,000 and HK$250,000 to individual gold, silver and bronze medallists at the 20th Asian Games, and HK$2 million, HK$1 million and HK$500,000 to the top three team finishes.