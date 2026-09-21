HK clinches bronze in Asian Games triathlon mixed relay

Hong Kong won bronze in the triathlon mixed relay at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, delivering the team’s third consecutive podium finish in the event.

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Competing against 13 other teams, the four-member squad of Cade Wright, Oscar Coggins, Bailee Brown and Robin Elg crossed the line in 1 hour, 27 minutes and 25 seconds.

Under the format, each athlete completed a swim, bike and run segment. Wright opened the relay for Hong Kong, handing the baton to Coggins in fifth place. Coggins then moved into third, buoyed by a strong running performance.

(Source: Reuters)

Brown kept the team on pace despite slipping briefly to fourth during the cycling leg. She regained third on the run and passed the baton to anchor runner Elg.

Elg extended Hong Kong’s advantage over fourth-placed South Korea during the cycling portion to secure the bronze medal. China won gold, while Japan took silver.

The result will earn the team a HK$500,000 cash award under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.

The scheme provides HK$2 million, HK$1 million and HK$500,000 for gold, silver and bronze in team events, while individual medalists receive HK$1 million, HK$500,000 and HK$250,000 respectively.