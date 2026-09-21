Over 11,000 apply for new taxi and ride-hailing test: Mable Chan

More than 11,000 people have applied for the combined taxi and ride-hailing vehicle written test since applications opened last month, exceeding government expectations, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said.

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Speaking on a radio program on Monday, Chan said that the demand for the test has remained relatively stable, with four examination sessions arranged so far. Candidates are expected to take their tests within two months at the latest.

She also revealed that more than 20 organizations have obtained application forms and relevant documents for ride-hailing service licenses following a brief session hosted by the Transport Department late last month.

She urged interested parties to submit their proposals as early as possible.