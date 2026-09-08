logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Taxi crashes into engineering truck near Elements, driver injured

NEWS
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A 60-year-old taxi driver was injured after his vehicle crashed into a parked engineering truck near Elements shopping mall in Yau Ma Tei early on Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The accident occurred around midnight on the Nga Cheung Road flyover. The taxi was heading south towards W Hotel when it failed to brake in time and struck the left rear of the engineering truck.

The driver, surnamed Yip, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital. The 27-year-old truck driver, surnamed Ho, and two workers on board were unharmed. No passengers were in the taxi at the time.

Sources said the engineering truck, equipped with an elevated work platform, was preparing to remove a "Belt and Road Summit" banner from a lamp post and replace it with a National Day banner when the collision occurred. The taxi's front end was severely damaged and airbags deployed.

traffic accident taxi engineering truck

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Driver killed after car crashes into central divider in Fanling
NEWS
08-09-2026 23:30 HKT
Motorcyclist thrown 30 metres in West Kowloon Highway crash, driver cuts lane
NEWS
04-09-2026 05:04 HKT
Man trapped between cars in Tai Kok Tsui collision, taxi driver arrested for dangerous driving
NEWS
03-09-2026 06:10 HKT
P-plate convertible flips over in Tai Wai, driver escapes with minor injuries
NEWS
03-09-2026 05:34 HKT
logo
(Video) CCTV captures boy hit by MPV while crossing Tsuen Wan road
NEWS
02-09-2026 04:40 HKT
Woman injured after being hit by car in Tseung Kwan O, driver rear-ended by minibus
NEWS
02-09-2026 01:57 HKT
3-car crash on Fanling Highway leaves one overturned, driver fails breath test
NEWS
01-09-2026 06:51 HKT
Driver flees after white car crashes into railing on Ching Cheung Road in Cheung Sha Wan
NEWS
01-09-2026 04:07 HKT
Van driver calmly sits on overturned vehicle after Sha Tin crash, netizens praise his poise
NEWS
28-08-2026 02:03 HKT
3-vehicle collision near Sunny Bay leaves taxi driver dead, 10 others injured
NEWS
26-08-2026 03:25 HKT
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
18 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
FINANCE
10-09-2026 04:46 HKT
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.