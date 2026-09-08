Taxi crashes into engineering truck near Elements, driver injured

A 60-year-old taxi driver was injured after his vehicle crashed into a parked engineering truck near Elements shopping mall in Yau Ma Tei early on Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The accident occurred around midnight on the Nga Cheung Road flyover. The taxi was heading south towards W Hotel when it failed to brake in time and struck the left rear of the engineering truck.

The driver, surnamed Yip, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital. The 27-year-old truck driver, surnamed Ho, and two workers on board were unharmed. No passengers were in the taxi at the time.

Sources said the engineering truck, equipped with an elevated work platform, was preparing to remove a "Belt and Road Summit" banner from a lamp post and replace it with a National Day banner when the collision occurred. The taxi's front end was severely damaged and airbags deployed.