Night Recap - September 18, 2026

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Scalpers swarm Causeway Bay as iPhone 18 series debuts with brisk resale margins

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Brisk trading and lively crowds marked the official launch of Apple's iPhone 18 series on Friday morning, as initial buyers emerging from Hysan Place in Causeway Bay were immediately swarmed by opportunistic resellers offering instant cash buybacks.

Exclusive: New Huanggang port expected to open on October 12

The new Huanggang port, which adopts a "collaborative inspection and joint clearance" model, is expected to open on October 12, according to an exclusive report by The Standard's sister publication Sing Tao.

Claw machine arcade ransacked in Tai Wai burglary, owner offers HK$100,000 bounty

A claw machine arcade located in Tai Wai was burglarized on Thursday, resulting in the theft of approximately HK$70,000 worth of plush toys, including high-value Jellycat plushies. Outraged by the brazen nature of the crime, the business owner has launched a HK$100,000 bounty to help bring the perpetrators to justice.

Central Bus Terminus altercation over fare refund leaves driver injured

A dispute between mainland tourists and a Citybus driver over a mobile payment error escalated into a confrontation at the Central Ferry Piers Bus Terminus, leaving the bus captain with minor injuries and prompting a police investigation.

(Video)Boy narrowly escapes fatal accident after darting across Yau Tong road

A nine-year-old boy narrowly escaped death in Yau Tong on Thursday afternoon after running into oncoming traffic against a pedestrian signal.

Business Today

Berkshire Hathaway names Warren Buffett as chairman emeritus

Berkshire Hathaway said on Friday that Warren Buffett, its former CEO and the world's most revered investor, has been named chairman emeritus, effective immediately.

Yen sinks, sending Japan stocks surging as BOJ hike draws two dissents

The yen dropped after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates in a well-telegraphed move, as dissent from two board members cast doubt on how aggressively it will tighten policy from here.

Founder of Chinese startup Spirit AI says robot brains set for 2027 breakthrough

Humanoid robot brains are likely to achieve a breakthrough as soon as mid-2027, but their deployment in homes could take at least eight years as model development faces a data bottleneck, leading Chinese embodied AI firm Spirit AI said this week.

BOJ lifts rates to 31-year high, flags shift in policy focus

The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to a 31-year high on Friday and signalled its readiness to keep pushing up borrowing costs, joining other major central banks in fighting persistent inflation pressures driven by soaring oil costs.

China's Forms Syntron delays $940 million Hong Kong listing

Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information has postponed its planned Hong Kong listing, citing market conditions, the Chinese financial technology firm said in a filing late Thursday.

World/China

First new wild cat discovered in a century

Scientists have discovered a new species of wild cat for the first time in more than a century, a Bolivian researcher told AFP on Thursday.

Bungling Asian Games chiefs play North Korean anthem for South

Asian Games organisers played the North Korean national anthem for the South Korean men's hockey team on Friday, later apologising for the blunder.

Australia to detain tourists who overstay visa, minister says

Australia will detain tourists who overstay visas to send a message of deterrence under new rules aimed at reducing levels of migration, a minister said on Friday.

Indonesia recovers three bodies as effort begins to right capsized ship

Indonesian divers retrieved three bodies from a passenger ship that capsized and sank in the Java Sea, although more than 100 passengers remain missing, a Navy official told Reuters on Friday.

Zimbabwe farmers seek funds to cash in on China blueberry boom

Under the morning sun, women moved briskly through neat rows of bushes, plucking blueberries for Zimbabwe's export market thrown wide open by new trade deals with China.