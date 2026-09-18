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FINANCE

China's Forms Syntron delays $940 million Hong Kong listing

FINANCE
35 mins ago
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Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information has postponed its planned Hong Kong listing, citing market conditions, the Chinese financial technology firm said in a filing late Thursday.

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  • Forms Syntron had aimed to sell 58.96 million Hong Kong shares at up to HK$16 each, raising up to HK$943.4 million.
  • It said it will not sign the international underwriting agreement related to the offering. It will refund all application money, without interest, by September 22.
  • The company had lined up HK$119.6 million from cornerstone investors, including Chow Tai Fook Jewellery vice-chairman Cheng Chi Heng, Successful Lotus, Thalassa Capital and Yeebo Alpha.
  • Forms Syntron said the delay would not affect its business and it remained committed to growth. It and its advisers were assessing a new timetable.
  • Forms Syntron, already listed in Shenzhen, develops software and provides consulting services for banks, financial market operators and regulators. 

Reuters


 

ChinaIPOForms Syntrondelay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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