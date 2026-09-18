Law Society of Hong Kong mourns the passing of former non-permanent judge Justice William Gummow

The Law Society of Hong Kong has expressed deep sadness following the passing of the Honourable Mr Justice William Montague Charles Gummow AC, who served as a non-permanent judge of the Court of Final Appeal.

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Law Society President Roden Tong extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late jurist on behalf of the city’s legal community.

Justice Gummow was widely celebrated as a legal scholar and judge of the highest caliber, leaving behind an influential legacy that reshaped equity and trust law across the common law world.

Before taking up his judicial post in Hong Kong, Justice Gummow built an extraordinary legal career in Australia.

Having started as a solicitor, he was called to the New South Wales Bar in the mid-1970s and appointed Queen’s Counsel a decade later.

His judicial service began on the Federal Court of Australia in 1986, eventually leading to his appointment to the High Court of Australia, where he served for seventeen years until 2012.

His exceptional contributions to Australia's legal system earned him the honor of Companion of the Order of Australia in 1997.

Justice Gummow joined the Court of Final Appeal of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as a non-permanent judge in 2013.

Over his years on the bench, he presided over numerous complex appeals and authored crucial judgments that helped shape the development of local jurisprudence.

The Law Society noted that his wisdom, profound academic output, and dedication to the rule of law greatly enriched the administration of justice in Hong Kong, ensuring his judicial service will be remembered with lasting gratitude and respect.