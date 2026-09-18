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NEWS

Central Bus Terminus altercation over fare refund leaves driver injured

NEWS
58 mins ago
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A dispute between mainland tourists and a Citybus driver over a mobile payment error escalated into a confrontation at the Central Ferry Piers Bus Terminus, leaving the bus captain with minor injuries and prompting a police investigation.

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Dispute over mobile payment and refund request

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when a 43-year-old mainland woman, her 81-year-old father, and another companion traveled from Tsim Sha Tsui to Man Kwong Street in Central aboard the Citybus H2K night sightseeing route. 

Upon arrival, the passengers claimed they had accidentally scanned their mobile payment device multiple times and paid more than the required amount for their group, demanding an immediate cash refund on the spot.

The bus captain explained that drivers are not authorized to issue on-the-spot cash reimbursements and provided the passengers with contact details for customer service to process a standard refund. 

Confrontation and collapse captured on video

Online video recordings showed the conversation escalating quickly after the driver explained the refund procedure. The 81-year-old passenger became agitated and stepped aggressively toward the driver before he was held back by his daughter. 

Subsequent footage captured the elderly man advancing again and making a pushing gesture toward the driver, who fell to the ground immediately. Due to the camera angle, the recording did not clearly confirm whether direct physical contact occurred prior to the fall.

One of the women in the party was seen crawling over the fallen driver and sitting on him momentarily, while the elderly man then lay down beside the driver on the pavement and reached out toward his face, prompting alarmed bystanders to intervene and alert the police.

Police inquiry and bus operator statement

Paramedics responded to the scene and took the conscious driver to hospital.

Police initially logged the report as an assault case, but preliminary inquiries confirmed the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding over bus fares. 

The case was subsequently reclassified as a dispute, and no arrests have been made as officers continue to examine footage and interview all parties involved.

A Citybus spokesperson confirmed that a driver operating the H2K route was pushed to the ground and injured while handling a fare-related issue at the terminus. 

The operator stated that preliminary findings indicate a passenger had inadvertently scanned extra fares while paying for companions via mobile phone. 

The company emphasized that structured mechanisms are in place to review overpayment cases and process verified refunds, urging the public to show mutual respect and cooperate with frontline staff.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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