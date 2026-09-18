Joint Shenzhen-Hong Kong fire drill scheduled at Huanggang Port tonight

Emergency personnel from Shenzhen and Hong Kong will stage a joint firefighting and emergency response exercise at the Huanggang Port Joint Inspection Building on Friday evening.

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The Office of Port of Entry and Exit of Shenzhen Municipal People's Government announced that the live fire drill is scheduled to take place between 9pm and 10.30pm.

During the operational window, a notable contingent of fire engines, emergency rescue vehicles, and emergency responders will be deployed and assembled across the joint inspection building and its surrounding zones.

Passing motorists and pedestrians are advised to follow on-site instructions from personnel to maintain safety and facilitate orderly traffic flow throughout the exercise.

Authorities have called on cross-boundary travelers and nearby residents to stay composed and avoid panic during the drill.

Officials also reminded the public to rely exclusively on official announcements and to refrain from creating, circulating, or believing unverified rumors regarding the emergency deployment.