Basketball legend Allen Iverson inspires local students during Hong Kong school visit

Basketball legend Allen Iverson made a special appearance at ELCHK Hung Hom Lutheran Primary School yesterday afternoon, meeting with 30 local students participating in a three-year youth basketball initiative.

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The visit was organized by the InspiringHK Sports Foundation as part of a sports development program funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust.

Aimed at promoting physical health and character development, the event gave young athletes a rare opportunity to showcase their skills, receive personalized coaching tips, and learn directly from one of the most celebrated figures in modern basketball history.

During the session, students demonstrated their teamwork and fundamental skills on the court while Iverson observed and provided hands-on guidance. Beyond athletic instruction, the visit featured an interactive sharing session where Iverson answered questions about his career, offering candid insights on overcoming adversity, maintaining self-confidence, and working through challenges.

To mark the occasion, the event wrapped up with a group photo and a souvenir presentation, which included a commemorative signed basketball for the school.

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Empowering the next generation through sports

The organization's leadership highlighted the broader educational impact of bringing a global sports figure to engage with local youth. Foundation chairperson William Fong noted that Iverson's career serves as a powerful example of how hard work and perseverance can help individuals overcome obstacles regardless of where they start.

By connecting students with inspiring role models, the initiative aims to instill a proactive mindset and build personal resilience that participating youth can carry into both their academic pursuits and daily lives.