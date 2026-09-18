logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Basketball legend Allen Iverson inspires local students during Hong Kong school visit

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Basketball legend Allen Iverson made a special appearance at ELCHK Hung Hom Lutheran Primary School yesterday afternoon, meeting with 30 local students participating in a three-year youth basketball initiative. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The visit was organized by the InspiringHK Sports Foundation as part of a sports development program funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust. 

Aimed at promoting physical health and character development, the event gave young athletes a rare opportunity to showcase their skills, receive personalized coaching tips, and learn directly from one of the most celebrated figures in modern basketball history.

During the session, students demonstrated their teamwork and fundamental skills on the court while Iverson observed and provided hands-on guidance. Beyond athletic instruction, the visit featured an interactive sharing session where Iverson answered questions about his career, offering candid insights on overcoming adversity, maintaining self-confidence, and working through challenges. 

To mark the occasion, the event wrapped up with a group photo and a souvenir presentation, which included a commemorative signed basketball for the school.

+3

Empowering the next generation through sports

The organization's leadership highlighted the broader educational impact of bringing a global sports figure to engage with local youth. Foundation chairperson William Fong noted that Iverson's career serves as a powerful example of how hard work and perseverance can help individuals overcome obstacles regardless of where they start. 

By connecting students with inspiring role models, the initiative aims to instill a proactive mindset and build personal resilience that participating youth can carry into both their academic pursuits and daily lives.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Claw machine arcade ransacked in Tai Wai burglary, owner offers HK$100,000 bounty
NEWS
2 hours ago
Law Society of Hong Kong mourns the passing of former non-permanent judge Justice William Gummow
NEWS
3 hours ago
FEHD clears clutter along Tung Chung East Promenade after land occupation complaints
NEWS
5 hours ago
Exclusive: New Huanggang port expected to open on October 12
NEWS
8 hours ago
Morning Recap - September 18, 2026
NEWS
9 hours ago
2 arrested over paint attacks on restaurants in Hung Hom and Kwun Tong
NEWS
10 hours ago
Man, 45, dies after being rescued from sea off Kwun Tong public pier
NEWS
10 hours ago
Father arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter with pencil case  in Sau Mau Ping
NEWS
10 hours ago
Bar Association welcomes proposed law to criminalise continuous child sexual abuse
NEWS
11 hours ago
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Traffic controls in North Point on Sunday, parking spaces suspended
NEWS
14 hours ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
IG@joannawietrzyk
HYROX incontinence controversy: PUMA removes Joanna Wietrzyk pages from some websites, sparking split speculation
WORLD
10 hours ago
source: online
Naked woman spotted strolling through Lan Kwai Fong late at night
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-09-2026 18:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.