(Video)Boy narrowly escapes fatal accident after darting across Yau Tong road

A nine-year-old boy narrowly escaped death in Yau Tong on Thursday afternoon after running into oncoming traffic against a pedestrian signal.

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The incident occurred shortly after 4pm at the junction of Lei Yue Mun Road and Ko Chiu Road.

The child attempted to dash across five lanes of traffic spanning two traffic lights.

Seeing a gap in the distance, he burst from the curb and crossed the central safety island without stopping, directly into the path of an oncoming medium goods vehicle.

Footage of the accident shows the orange box truck attempting to brake, but its right side ultimately clipped the youngster.

The impact knocked the boy to the ground and sent his belongings flying across the asphalt.

Despite his injuries, he managed to retrieve his items and limp back to the safety island, where he sat down before collapsing onto his back in evident pain.

Passing motorists slowed down as a male bystander rushed over to check on his condition and call for help.

Hospitalization and public reaction

Police confirmed that the collision took place around 4.25pm near the intersection.

Emergency services transported the conscious nine-year-old to the hospital, where he was treated for a sprained waist and finger injuries.

The footage sparked intense online debate among local residents, with many expressing shock at the close call, pointing out that a fraction of a second could have led to a tragedy, while others criticized the lack of road safety awareness that put both the child and the truck driver in immense danger.